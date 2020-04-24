Doctors Condemn Trump’s Suggestion To Inject Disinfectant To Kill Coronavirus
Doctors have widely condemned suggestions made by US President Donald Trump that disinfectants could be injected into a person’s body to kill coronavirus.
During a White House press briefing on Thursday, April 23, Trump proceeded to claim sunlight and humidity could destroy the virus.
While still on camera, the president pondered the idea of ‘hitting’ the body with a ‘tremendous ultraviolet or just very powerful light’, turning to aides to express his thoughts. He also spoke about injecting disinfect inside a person’s body as a way of ‘cleaning’ their lungs.
You can watch it here but, and we can’t stress this enough, do not follow these suggestions:
During the briefing, Trump made reference to new government research into how the virus reacts to various conditions, and began making some wild speculations of his own.
Turning to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Deborah Birx, Trump talked about possibly of hitting the body with a ‘tremendous’ light, before also suggesting the idea of bringing ‘the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way’, and again turning to Birx to say ‘you’re going to test it’.
He continued:
And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute! And is there a way we can do something, by an injection inside or almost a cleaning?
Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.
Gesturing to his own head, President Trump went on to confirm that he isn’t in fact a medical doctor, but ‘a person that has a good you-know-what’.
Following President Trump’s recent startling remarks, doctors and scientists have come forward to debunk the idea that coronavirus can be cured using light and disinfectant.
Neuroscientist Bryan William Jones tweeted:
The sort of UV radiation required inside and out of the body to kill a virus would effectively do what atomic radiation does to a human body. Kill all of the epithelia on your skin, in your lungs, and through your gut.
It would be a horrifying death.
West Virginia based doctor, Kashif Mahmood, tweeted:
As a physician, I can’t recommend injecting disinfectant into the lungs or using UV radiation inside the body to treat Covid-19.
Don’t take medical advice from Trump.
John Balmes, a pulmonoligist at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and medical professor at the University of California San Francisco, spoke with Bloomberg News about the damage household cleaners can have on the lungs:
Inhaling chlorine bleach would be absolutely the worst thing for the lungs. The airway and lungs are not made to be exposed to even an aerosol of disinfectant.
Not even a low dilution of bleach or isopropyl alcohol is safe. It’s a totally ridiculous concept.
Fears have been raised among medical professionals that people will attempt to treat coronavirus using these scientifically unsound and dangerous methods.
The makers of disinfectant spray Dettol have since released a statement, saying ‘under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body’.
Just this week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautioned people to exercise care with household disinfectants, with sales soaring in the wake of the outbreak.
According to the CDC’s weekly morbidity and mortality report, calls to poison centres were found to have ‘increased sharply’ at the start of March 2020 for exposures to cleaners and disinfectants.
