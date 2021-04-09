unilad
Advert

Doctors Conduct World’s First Living Donor Lung Transplant To Covid-19 Patient

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 09 Apr 2021 12:05
Doctors Conduct World's First Living Donor Lung Transplant To Covid-19 PatientKyoto University Hospital

A woman in Japan has undergone what’s thought to be the world’s first living donor lung transplant to a Covid-19 patient.

The patient’s lungs had been severely damaged after contracting coronavirus, and she underwent the 11-hour surgery on Wednesday, April 7.

Advert

The surgery took place at Kyoto University Hospital with a medical team made up of 30 people who transported lung tissue from the woman’s husband and son.

Kyoto University HospitalKyoto University Hospital

It’s believed the two men were in a ‘stable condition’ following the surgery, TRT World reports, after the husband donated part of his left lung, while the son donated part of his right.

After two months of recovery, the woman is expected to be able to resume to her life as normal,despite having been on life support for several months prior to the surgery.

Advert

It’s reported that she contracted the virus in late 2020 before developing pneumonia, which caused both her lungs to harden and shrink destroying most of their functionality, Kydo News writes.

Following the successful surgery, Dr. Hiroshi Date, a thoracic surgeon at the hospital who led the operation, said as per CNN, ‘We demonstrated that we now have an option of lung transplants (from living donors).’

Kyoto University HospitalKyoto University Hospital

He added that he thinks this surgery ‘is a treatment that gives hope for patients’ who have suffered severe lung damage from Covid-19.

Advert

Sadly, severe lung damage caused by Covid-19 isn’t uncommon, and dozens of surgeries where transplants of part of the lungs have been taken from brain-dead donors have been carried out in the US, Europe and China to patients suffering with lung damage from coronavirus. However, Wednesday’s surgery is thought to be the first involving living donors.

A study conducted in China earlier this year demonstrated the long-lasting, devastating effects Covid-19 can have on people, with 76% of the 1,700 people who took part in the study showing to still have at least one symptoms months after contracting the virus.

PA PA Images

The most common long-lasting effects were fatigue and difficulty sleeping, with 63% and 23% retrospectively, still having these symptoms six months after their Covid-19 diagnosis, CNN reported in January.

Advert

It was found that the virus could also potentially have psychological effects on patients, with 23% of those surveyed stating that they’d been suffering with anxiety and depression.

Dr. Bin Cao of the China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Capital Medical University, who led the study team said of their findings, ‘Because Covid-19 is such a new disease, we are only beginning to understand some of its long-term effects on patients’ health.’

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mrs World Yanks Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka’s Head In Furious Exchange
Life

Mrs World Yanks Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka’s Head In Furious Exchange

Doormen Fired After Failing To Help Asian Woman During Attack
News

Doormen Fired After Failing To Help Asian Woman During Attack

EDM DJ Bassnectar Accused Of Sex Trafficking And Possessing Child Pornography
News

EDM DJ Bassnectar Accused Of Sex Trafficking And Possessing Child Pornography

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Roasts Her Goop Vagina Products On TikTok
Celebrity

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Roasts Her Goop Vagina Products On TikTok

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Japan, Now, Pandemic, Surgery, World News

Credits

CNN and 1 other

  1. CNN

    Japanese doctors perform world's first living donor lung transplant to a Covid-19 patient

  2. TRT World

    Japan performs first live donor lung transplant on Covid-19 patient

 