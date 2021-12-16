Doctors Share The Five Omicron Symptoms That You Shouldn’t Ignore

This is important and it’s important that we keep on top of these symptoms. If we are going to track Omicron and track it worldwide, we need to be able to test people with these symptoms.

If they go onto the NHS website and say they have night sweats and muscle aches, they may not be able to book a PCR test.

So we need the NHS website to keep up with these symptoms. So people can book a PCR test and we can keep track of numbers and symptoms.