Dog Escapes Car Wreckage To Lead Police Back To Injured Owner

New Hampshire State Police/NBC News

A German Shepherd has been credited with helping to save her owner after she escaped a car wreck and managed to lead police back to the scene.

New Hampshire police initially thought Tinsley the dog was lost when they found her out by herself, but the dog managed to indicate that she wanted to show the officers something by trying to get away from them.

Lt. Daniel Baldassarre, of the New Hampshire State Police, explained she ‘didn’t run away totally’, but that instead her behaviour was ‘kind of, ‘Follow me. Follow me”.

Thankfully, the officers paid attention to Tinsley and followed her to find a damaged guardrail near a Vermont interstate junction just across the state line.

According to Fox 13 News, Baldassarre continued, ‘[They] look down to where the dog is looking at, it’s just, they were almost in disbelief.’

Vermont State Police arrived on scene shortly after a New Hampshire state trooper and police from the nearby city of Lebanon responded to the crash site, at which point officers found both the driver and the passenger lying in the snow next to the truck, which had rolled over in the crash.

Tinsley stood by her owner, but sadly a bulldog who had belonged to the passenger died in the crash.

New Hampshire State Police

Both of the vehicle’s occupants had been badly hurt in the crash, but thanks to the German Shepherd they were able to quickly receive medical assistance.

Lebanon Police Chief Phillip Roberts told WBTS the force has had ‘a lot of amazing stories with our trained K-9s and stuff, but not for just a household pet to lead you down that road and play a role in saving some lives’, Fox reports.

Investigators determined the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and he has since been charged with Driving Under the Influence.