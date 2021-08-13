Dog Missing For Two Years Reunited With Owner After Being Spotted On TV
A dog that was missing for two years has been reunited with its owner after being spotted on television.
The man, called Dwight, got in touch, after seeing his long-lost dog appear on WITI-TV‘s Adopt-A-Pet segment.
The Wisconsin Humane Society took to their Facebook page to share the heartwarming story with followers.
The dog, named Payday, was Dwight’s family’s beloved pet and had been missing for nearly two years.
In their Facebook post, the Wisconsin Humane Society said how ‘shocked and thrilled’ they were when Dwight reached out to them via Fox 6 News Milwaukee.
They went on to describe how Dwight had ‘woken up early last Wednesday to the sounds of FOX6’s morning broadcast’, when he heard a description of a ‘little brown god with the most adorable underbite’.
While they reported Dwight ‘normally turns off his TV every night’, in a complete act of luck, ‘or perhaps thanks to fate’, it only took the dog owner ‘one glance’ to realise it was his long-lost furry companion.
The society thanked FOX6‘s ‘swift action’ for reuniting Dwight and his family with their beloved pet, the same afternoon, at the WHS Milwaukee Campus.
They explained:
Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight’s now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend.
Dwight’s mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and – as you can see – it was the most incredible reunion!
The Wisconsin Humane Society concluded they are ‘beyond ecstatic for this amazing family to finally be whole again’.
