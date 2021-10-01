unilad
Dog The Bounty Hunter Adds His Own Money To Reward For Brian Laundrie’s Arrest

by : Joe Harker on : 01 Oct 2021 18:18
Dog The Bounty Hunter Adds His Own Money To Reward For Brian Laundrie's ArrestAlamy/Nomadic Statik/YouTube

Reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter is putting his own money towards the reward for finding Brian Laundrie.

Dog, real name Duane Chapman, has been taking part in the manhunt for 23-year-old Laundrie, who police are currently looking following the death of his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito.

According to TMZ, the reward for finding Laundrie had been somewhere around $170,000, with most of it donated by private individuals who want to support the Petito family.

Dog the Bounty Hunter on the search for Brian Laundrie (Alamy)Alamy

However, Chapman is now reportedly adding another $10,000 on top of that.

Dog claims he has received ‘positive leads’ on the whereabouts of Laundrie, though he has shared none of it with the police, despite their pleas for anyone with relevant information to come forward. He is currently on a remote island off the coast of Florida searching for Laundrie.

Making regular TV appearances since joining the manhunt, Chapman says he has been receiving leads ‘like crazy’ and that his team has taken more than 2,000 calls to his own personal tipline.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

Petito, who had been travelling on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, was reported missing by her family on September 11 after they had been unable to get in contact with her for several days.

Laundrie had returned alone to the couple’s home in Florida on September 1 and has since gone missing with his family saying they haven’t seen him since September 14, sparking a search for his whereabouts.

Human remains were discovered in Teton County, Wyoming, and later confirmed to belong to Petito, with her death being determined a homicide. On September 23, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie by the US District Court of Wyoming.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324)

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

