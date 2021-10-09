Dog The Bounty Hunter Claims Brian Laundrie Could Be A ‘Serial Killer’

A couple of the books that he’s been reading are 10 times worse than Dungeon and Dragons. This kid, Brian has taken those books, obviously to heart.

And this is what happens when your kid is looking at those kinds of things. He just overnight just didn’t become a killer. A killer is made, and he is built to be or she, a killer.

He built himself to be that by looking at that kind of, let’s say the dark side stuff. There are pictures of demons all over it.