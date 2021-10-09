Dog The Bounty Hunter Claims Brian Laundrie Could Be A ‘Serial Killer’
Dog The Bounty Hunter has claimed that missing Florida man Brian Laundrie could be a ‘serial killer’.
Without giving any hard evidence to back up this claim, the 68-year-old has pointed towards Laundrie’s supposedly dark tastes in literature, describing the books he read as ‘unbelievable’.
Dog, real name Duane Chapman, was himself convicted of murder in 1976, and served 18 months of a five-year sentence at Texas State Penitentiary. Dog, aged just 23 at the time, had waited in a getaway car while his friend accidentally fatally shot alleged drug dealer Jerry Oliver, 69.
However, in recent years, Dog has become better known for tracking down criminals, and has recently set his sights on finding 23-year-old Laundrie, who was last seen in Florida on Tuesday, September 14.
Speaking with The Sun, Dog explained that his team works together to put together a profile of the fugitive they are searching for, a profile which takes into account their hobbies and interests.
Dog said:
I’m thinking more and more about him being maybe a serial killer, not just a killer of Gabby. The books he read are unbelievable.
Dog, who reportedly gets ‘mad’ at his children for reading the Dungeon and Dragons stories, continued:
A couple of the books that he’s been reading are 10 times worse than Dungeon and Dragons. This kid, Brian has taken those books, obviously to heart.
And this is what happens when your kid is looking at those kinds of things. He just overnight just didn’t become a killer. A killer is made, and he is built to be or she, a killer.
He built himself to be that by looking at that kind of, let’s say the dark side stuff. There are pictures of demons all over it.
Laundrie’s reading material has garnered plenty of interest among internet sleuths, who have pored over and analysed his Instagram post about the novel Lullaby by Chuck Palahniuk.
Published in 2002, Lullaby is a novel about a journalist who uncovers a sinister connection between a series of cot deaths and the loss of his own wife and child.
After discovering that his family died after he read them an eerie ‘culling song’, the bereaved reporter accidentally memorises the rhyme and ends up becoming a serial killer.
Of course, it’s important to note that Chuck Palahniuk is one of the most famed literary figures in American literature, and his acclaimed work is widely read by a variety of people. That somebody would enjoy this book ultimately has no bearing on their character or intentions one way or the other.
An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Most Read StoriesMost Read