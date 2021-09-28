Dog The Bounty Hunter Claims To Have Found New Lead In Hunt For Brian Laundrie
Dog The Bounty Hunter claims he has found a new lead while searching for Brian Laundrie.
The TV star joined the search on Saturday, September 25, even cutting short his honeymoon to help.
Laundrie has been identified by police as a person of interest in connection to the death of 22-year-old YouTuber, Gabby Petito.
The pair had embarked on a cross-country road trip together over the summer, but only Laundrie returned home earlier this month.
Petito was reported missing by her family on September 11, and her body was discovered a week later. A coroner has since ruled her death as homicide.
Since then, Laundrie himself has gone missing, which his parents reported to police on September 14. A search has been taking place to locate the 23-year-old ever since.
With police searches ongoing, Dog, real name Duane Chapman, believes he’s found a new lead.
Search efforts have so far been concentrated around Carlton Reserve in North Port, where Laundrie told his parents he was going for a hike on the day of his disappearance, but Chapman thinks he may be at Fort De Soto Park near St Petersburg.
The TV bounty hunter’s suspicion comes after he received a tip from a member of the public informing him that Laundrie and his parents reportedly stayed at the park after the 23-year-old returned from his trip with Petito.
Dog believes the family were there from September 1–3 and September 6–8, he told Fox News, he also claims they were seen on CCTV while there.
Chapman claimed:
They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here.
We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate – that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp.
He continued: ‘Allegedly, what we’re hearing, is two people left on the 8th. Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he’s been here for sure.’
There have since been reports of a law enforcement helicopter flying over the park, but a Pinellas County sheriff spokesperson denied that any official investigations were being conducted there.
