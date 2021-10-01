Dog The Bounty Hunter Has ‘Crazy’ Amount Of Brian Laundrie Leads But Won’t Share With Police

After 45 years, I don’t call the police, they’re usually called on me – so I don’t know what they’re doing. I can’t call up and say, ‘Hey, G-Man, what’s going where’s your leads?’ and they don’t call me and say, ‘Hey, Dog, where’s your leads?’ – so I have no idea.

Now if someone’s in a house and they start firing at us then we call Big Brother and they send the SWAT and the dogs and get the guy. But I don’t check in with the police officers or the government to tell them what I’m doing and again they don’t check in with me to tell me what they’re doing.