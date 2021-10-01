Dog The Bounty Hunter Has ‘Crazy’ Amount Of Brian Laundrie Leads But Won’t Share With Police
Dog the Bounty Hunter has claimed he has been getting thousands of tip-offs about Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts, but says that he is not co-operating with the police.
Dog – real name Duane Chapman – opportunistically joined the search for Laundrie following the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, and has been making regular television appearance to update people on his progress.
Now, in his latest comments, he’s claimed to be receiving ‘positive leads’ on the 23-year old ‘like crazy’, revealing that his team have been screening more than 2,000 calls made to their tipline.
Yet despite proclaiming to be making headway in the search for Laundrie, Dog told right-wing news channel Newsmax that he hasn’t shared any of his own information with the police or FBI, despite the authorities having asked anyone with details relevant to the case to come forward.
Speaking yesterday, September 30, the reality TV star explained:
After 45 years, I don’t call the police, they’re usually called on me – so I don’t know what they’re doing. I can’t call up and say, ‘Hey, G-Man, what’s going where’s your leads?’ and they don’t call me and say, ‘Hey, Dog, where’s your leads?’ – so I have no idea.
Now if someone’s in a house and they start firing at us then we call Big Brother and they send the SWAT and the dogs and get the guy. But I don’t check in with the police officers or the government to tell them what I’m doing and again they don’t check in with me to tell me what they’re doing.
After claiming that he believed he’d have a location to begin his search for Laundrie ‘within 48 hours’ earlier this week, Dog has coy about his investigation, with a spokesperson only confirming that his team was beginning a new search today, October 1, in an undisclosed location, per the New York Post, adding, ‘Dog does not care who brings him in, just that he is apprehended.’
