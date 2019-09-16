Dog The Bounty Hunter Hospitalized After Suffering ‘Heart Emergency’

PA

Just a couple months after the death of his wife, Beth Chapman, Dog the Bounty Hunter has suffered a ‘heart emergency’ that left him hospitalized, according to TMZ.

The reality star was taken to a Colorado hospital this weekend after he felt chest pains, but it’s being reported that doctors haven’t pinpointed what happened.

TMZ is reporting that he may need corrective surgery, but this is yet to be confirmed. The reality star may have allegedly had a heart attack, and sources are saying that doctors still need to carry out further tests determine that cause of Dog’s ‘chest pain’.

The news comes just months after his late-wife Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer. Beth was diagnosed with stage two throat cancer in 2017, but was later cleared.

Beth died aged 51 after the cancer returned in 2018. In April, she was rushed to the hospital for breathing trouble that was related to the chemotherapy she had undergone.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new reports arise.