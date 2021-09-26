Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Hunt For Brian Laundrie

Alamy/@bizarre_design_/Instagram

TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for Brian Laundrie.

23-year-old Brian Laundrie has been missing since September 14, and, in the wake of the body of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, being discovered, he was made a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation.

While Petito’s death was ruled as a homicide by the coroner, the nature of her death remains unreported.

In light of Laundrie still being missing, Tatiana Boohoff, a Florida lawyer and mum of two, is offering a bounty of $20,000 for any information on Laundrie’s whereabouts. She described someone’s child going missing as ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’.

Gabby Petito/Instagram

Since the announcement, Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman, has joined the search and arrived at Laundrie’s parents house yesterday, September 15.

Upon his arrival, the 68-year-old said, as per Mail Online, ‘I need to speak to the father. I need to ask him where his son is.’

‘I will find him,’ he added.

Chapman has now set up a special phone line where people can contact him with information on Laundrie. You can speak to his team on 833-TELL-DOG.

As Chapman’s bounty hunt begins, FBI and local police are said to be currently searching for Laundrie in an alligator-infested reserve five miles from his home. On the day of his disappearance, the 23-year-old told his parents he was going for a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve.

Alamy

Chapman is reportedly offering his services for free, and has promised to work alongside police and keep any tips from the public confidential.

A representative for the TV star said, ‘Dog and Francie [his wife] have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family and want to help bring justice for her death.’

According to Mail Online, Chapman and his wife, who only wed at the beginning of the month, were on their honeymoon, but the coverage of Petito’s death caused them to cut their trip short and offer their services.

