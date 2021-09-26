unilad
Advert

Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Hunt For Brian Laundrie

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 26 Sep 2021 10:08
Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Hunt For Brian LaundrieAlamy/@bizarre_design_/Instagram

TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for Brian Laundrie.

23-year-old Brian Laundrie has been missing since September 14, and, in the wake of the body of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, being discovered, he was made a person of interest in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Advert

While Petito’s death was ruled as a homicide by the coroner, the nature of her death remains unreported.

In light of Laundrie still being missing, Tatiana Boohoff, a Florida lawyer and mum of two, is offering a bounty of $20,000 for any information on Laundrie’s whereabouts. She described someone’s child going missing as ‘every parent’s worst nightmare’.

Gabby Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie (Gabby Petito/Instagram)Gabby Petito/Instagram

Since the announcement, Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman, has joined the search and arrived at Laundrie’s parents house yesterday, September 15.

Advert

Upon his arrival, the 68-year-old said, as per Mail Online, ‘I need to speak to the father. I need to ask him where his son is.’

‘I will find him,’ he added.

Chapman has now set up a special phone line where people can contact him with information on Laundrie. You can speak to his team on 833-TELL-DOG.

As Chapman’s bounty hunt begins, FBI and local police are said to be currently searching for Laundrie in an alligator-infested reserve five miles from his home. On the day of his disappearance, the 23-year-old told his parents he was going for a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve.

Advert
Dog the Bounty Hunter (Alamy)Alamy

Chapman is reportedly offering his services for free, and has promised to work alongside police and keep any tips from the public confidential.

A representative for the TV star said, ‘Dog and Francie [his wife] have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family and want to help bring justice for her death.’

According to Mail Online, Chapman and his wife, who only wed at the beginning of the month, were on their honeymoon, but the coverage of Petito’s death caused them to cut their trip short and offer their services.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sabina Nessa: Vigil To Be Held For Teacher Who Was Discovered Murdered In A Park
News

Sabina Nessa: Vigil To Be Held For Teacher Who Was Discovered Murdered In A Park

Mother Tricks Daughters Into Believing They’ll Turn Into An Octopus For Stealing Brownies
Viral

Mother Tricks Daughters Into Believing They’ll Turn Into An Octopus For Stealing Brownies

Man Builds Haunting Rollercoaster In Back Garden Just In Time For Halloween
Viral

Man Builds Haunting Rollercoaster In Back Garden Just In Time For Halloween

Super Mario Bros Movie Announced And People Have Some Serious Concerns About The Cast
Film and TV

Super Mario Bros Movie Announced And People Have Some Serious Concerns About The Cast

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Gabby Petito, News, no-article-matching, Now, US News

Credits

Daily Mail

  1. Daily Mail

    EXCLUSIVE: Reality star Dog the Bounty Hunter dramatically joins the hunt for Brian Laundrie and vows 'I will find him'

 