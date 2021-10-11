Dog The Bounty Hunter Leaves Brian Laundrie Search After Suffering Injury

Alamy/Nomadic Statik/YouTube

Dog The Bounty Hunter has temporarily paused his search for missing Brian Laundrie after reportedly sustaining an injury.

Dog, real name Duane Chapman, is said to have injured his ankle during the search and will now be returning home to Colorado to meet with his doctor.

This is according to WFLA news anchor Josh Benson, who reported that Dog is ‘also raising funds to continue what he calls an ‘expensive search’’.

Benson tweeted:

Team says he’s put together a talented network of local team members he calls the ‘Florida Team’ that will continue the search while he’s gone. He says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there.

Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman, who is also involved in the search for Laundrie, tweeted that her father had ‘headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business’, without mentioning the injury, adding:

We are still actively searching for #BrianLaundrie, leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will.

This update comes shortly after Lyssa deleted a tweet promising she had ‘big news’ to share about the case, later clarifying that she had been ‘asked to not share active information due to the large amount of media surrounding the case’.

Laundrie, 23, was first reported missing on September 17, less than a week after the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito during their cross country road trip. On September 21, it was confirmed that Gabby’s remains had been found in Teton County, Wyoming.

A federal warrant has been issued for his arrest on a ‘use of unauthorised devices’ charge. It’s believed these charges stem from allegations that he stole Petito’s credit card before returning to his family home in Florida.

Last week, Laundrie’s father, Chris, entered the search for his son, joining a team in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

This comes after the Petito family’s lawyer Richard B. Stafford criticised the Laundries at a press conference for apparently failing to cooperate with the case, stating, ‘The Laundries did not help us find Gabby. They sure [are] not going to help us find Brian’.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).