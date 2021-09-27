Dog The Bounty Hunter Predicts How Long It Will Take To Track Brian Laundrie After Joining Search

Alamy/Nomadic Statik/YouTube

As police continue to search for Brian Laundrie following the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body, there are plenty of people out there looking to give their two cents on the investigation, for better or for worse.

Among them is Dog the Bounty Hunter, who has apparently travelled to North Point, Florida, to help ‘track’ Laundrie, who has been missing for almost two weeks after reportedly leaving his family home to go on a hike.

Advert 10

Laundrie is considered a person of interest in Petito’s death, and is currently subject to a federal arrest warrant for allegedly withdrawing money from a bank account that did not belong to him following his partner’s death.

As the police and the FBI continue their investigation, over the weekend Dog the Bounty Hunter – real name Duane Chapman – was filmed arriving at Laundrie’s family home and attempting to gain access by banging on the door.

Now, in an appearance on Fox News earlier today, September 27, Dog explained why he decided to join the search, claiming he had been in Florida on his honeymoon when he took an interest in Laundrie’s disappearance.

Advert 10

‘We were notified by a couple of family members and our fans just kept social media [messaging] us to no end,’ Dog said, going on to claim that his team had received more than 1,000 calls to a tipline set up to try and track Laundrie down.

‘I would say within 48 hours we would have a location where we start the tracking at,’ Dog claimed, going on to speculate that Laundrie may be hiding out in the Appalachian mountains based on his previous time spent camping in the region as an ‘outdoorsman’ in the past.

The reality TV show star went on to acknowledge that he had taken a ‘personal’ interest in the case because of similarities between Petito and his own daughter, Barbara, who died in a car accident when she was the same age as Petito.

Advert 10

‘I kinda know what it feels like, and it’s the saddest thing there is,’ he said, adding, ‘catching this guy will not bring that much [justice,] but it will make sure he doesn’t do it again’.

The FBI meanwhile have reportedly acquired items containing Laundrie’s DNA from his family as they continue their official enquiries.