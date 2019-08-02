Dog The Bounty Hunter Responds To Theft Of Dead Wife’s Belongings

Dog the Bounty Hunter has responded to the theft of his late wife, Beth Chapman’s, belongings, offering a ‘large’ cash reward for any information as to who is responsible.

Beth died on June 26 at the age of 51 at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. She had been battling throat cancer for almost two years.

Now, just over a month after her passing, Dog has revealed his Colorado store was robbed – and with it, some of Beth’s possessions were taken too.

The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead

Taking to Twitter to publicly condemn those who stole from him, Dog – real name Duane Lee Chapman – has confirmed he fully intends to track those responsible down.

Addressing his 660k followers, Duane wrote:

The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead. LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS !!!

As reported by TMZ, the incident occurred on Thursday night (August 1) in Edgewater, Colorado, although Duane wasn’t made aware until the next morning.

The store’s front door had been shattered, with a range of different ‘Dog’ merchandise being stolen. More importantly though was Beth’s personal bounty hunting gear, which was among the items stolen.

PA

The news comes just over a month since Beth’s tragic passing, after which Duane confirmed he was finding it difficult to adapt after losing the love of his life.

The reality star, who rose to fame with his and Beth’s reality TV show, Dog The Bounty Hunter, last month revealed he lost 17 pounds in the two weeks following his wife’s death, saying he had completely lost his appetite.

Duane revealed in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight:

I lost 17 pounds in two weeks. I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full. I’ve got to force feed myself like I force fed her.

The couple married in 2006 at a Hilton hotel in Waikoloa Village in Hawaii, after 16 years together.

PA

Beth is survived by her husband Duane, his sons Leland and Duane Lee, and her four children, Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman, and Dominic Davis.

Rest in peace, Beth.

Our thoughts are with Duane and Beth’s loved ones at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.