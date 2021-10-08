Dog The Bounty Hunter Revealed To Not Be Licensed Bounty Hunter

Alamy

In news that shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody, an investigation into Dog the Bounty Hunter has revealed that he is not, in fact, a licensed bounty hunter.

Dog – real name Duane Chapman – has been making headlines in recent weeks after joining the search for Brian Laundrie, who continues to be wanted by police as a person of interest in his partner Gabby Petito’s death.

Advert 10

He’s not had any success so far, but it turns out that if he did manage to find and detain Laundrie, it could be Dog himself that ends up getting into trouble with the law.

Alamy

According to the Daily Mail, that’s because Dog has absolutely no legal status as a bounty hunter or private investigator, meaning to all intents and purposes, he’s got just as much power to arrest or hunt for someone as you or me.

In fact, experts have said that any attempt to arrest Laundrie could potentially see Dog charged with ‘kidnapping or false imprisonment’.

Advert 10

Dog’s arrival in the state has caused consternation among legitimately-licensed hunters in Florida, who – it’s fair to say – don’t seem to be his biggest fans.

‘Everybody in the business knows Dog is doing this for publicity, maybe to land another TV show. This is about getting more likes on social media, more exposure. But if he can find this kid, I guess more power to him,’ said Florida bail bondsman Mike Harrison.

He went on to explain that the reason Dog hasn’t got a licence stems from the fact that he’s got a serious criminal history, with Chapman having served five years in state prison after being convicted of first-degree murder in 1976.

Alamy

Advert 10

As a result of that conviction, Chapman is legally barred from operating as a bail bondsman or investigator, and is also not allowed to legally carry a gun – hence his use of tasers and pepper spray on his TV shows.

The news comes after Dog told reporters earlier this week that he’d handed over a stash of ‘evidence’ in the search for Laundrie to the FBI, after having previously claimed that he would not be working with the authorities.

The FBI is asking anyone with information as to Laundrie’s whereabouts to call its dedicated tipline.