Dog The Bounty Hunter Working To Verify Brian Laundrie Location Tip
Dog the Bounty Hunter is reportedly working to verify a tip-off from a witness who believes he spoke with missing Brian Laundrie on October 2.
Laundrie was last seen Tuesday, September 14, with his family reporting him as missing three days later. His fiancée, 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito, was found dead in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park on September 19, after vanishing during their cross-country road trip.
Officers have named Laundrie, who is also wanted on bank fraud charges, as a person of interest in the case.
Amid the search, Florida engineer Dennis Davis, 53, is said to be in ‘no doubt’ that he spoke with Laundrie while travelling along a deserted road near the Appalachian Trail, a lengthy marked hiking trail in North Carolina. Dog, who is conducting his own search for Laundrie, had reportedly already suspected the 23-year-old could be hiding out in this particular area.
Speaking with the New York Post after the alleged sighting, Davis claims that the voice he heard out on the road matched a recording of Laundrie’s voice sent to him by Dog’s daughter.
Recalling their alleged interaction, Davis said:
He said ‘man, I’m lost.’ I said ‘what are you trying to find?’ and he said ‘me and my girlfriend got in a fight but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her.’
I said ‘well, I-40 is right there and you could take it west to California’ and he said, ‘I’m just going to take this road into California’. He was worried and not making sense.
Dog’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has revealed she’s been in contact with Davis, telling the Post that she believes his story:
We’re doing everything we can to verify Dennis’ tip but there isn’t much to go off other than the location. But we’re working that tip for sure.
Chapman, 34, has been working to get through 3,000 tips since their search began last week, with calls said to be flooding the 833-TELLDOG hotline.
According to Chapman, Davis’ sighting fits the profile of Laundrie, who she and her father believe is likely out on his own in the wilderness, ‘I don’t think [Laundrie] is in a high technological area because in this day and age we would have a lot more footage of him,’ she said.
‘I do think wherever he is, he is stashed among a community of people who don’t read the news or could be travelling solo or with a group that’s helping him.’
An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677