Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Says ‘Bait Is Set’ In Brian Laundrie Update

by : Cameron Frew on : 11 Oct 2021 08:52
Dog The Bounty Hunter's Daughter Says 'Bait Is Set' In Brian Laundrie UpdateLyssa Chapman/Instagram/Moab Police Department

The ‘bait is set’ in the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter said in a new update.

Laundrie, 23, was reported missing on September 17, less than a week after his fiancé Gabby Petito vanished. Soon after, her remains were discovered and nobody has been able to find him since, with police conducting thorough searches in a Florida nature reserve and internet sleuths trying to crack the case.

He is not a suspect in Petito’s homicide. However, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest on a ‘use of unauthorised devices’ charge, believed to come from allegations that he stole her credit card prior to returning home alone from their cross-country trip.

Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Lee Chapman, has been assisting with the search for Laundrie, who’s a ‘person of interest’ in Petito’s case.

The reality star recently injured his ankle. ‘Team says he’s put together a talented network of local team members he calls the ‘Florida Team’ that will continue the search while he’s gone. He says he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he’s there,’ WFLA‘s Josh Benson tweeted.

Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman wrote in a tweet that he was returning to Colorado ‘temporarily to handle some business… we are still actively searching for #BrianLaundrie, leaving a team in place in Florida. As always, whatever I can share with you, I will.’

One user replied, ‘No ones giving up until he’s found, I hope.’ Chapman responded, ‘Not giving up. It’s common that we (include you all) put so much heat on a fugitive they dig down, he will pop up again. Bait is set.’

The search for Laundrie continues amid people’s speculation online over his location. Police say there’s a 50% chance he’s still alive.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

