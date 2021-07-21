unilad
Dolly Parton Poses As Playboy Bunny For Husband’s Birthday

by : Emily Brown on : 21 Jul 2021 08:58
Dolly Parton Poses As Playboy Bunny For Husband's Birthday

Dolly Parton went all-out for her husband’s birthday by recreating her iconic Playboy magazine cover from more than 40 years go. 

The country music singer graced the cover of the iconic magazine in October 1978, when she appeared wearing black bunny ears and a white, sparkly bow tie.

Fast-forward to yesterday, July 20, and Parton recreated the cover for her husband Carl, who is said to have ‘always loved the original’.

Dolly Parton (PA Images)PA Images

The singer explained that she had previously promised to pose for Playboy when she was 75 years old, but with the magazine now out of print, she took matters into her own hands and created a cover of her own, which she presented to her husband in a frame alongside the original.

Parton once again donned her black fitted top, bunny ears and white bow tie as she explained that she was trying to think of something to make her husband ‘happy’, adding, ‘He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years, and I’m not going to try and talk him out of that.’

Check out her efforts below:

With her present ready to go, Parton took her picture of the ‘old, new Dolly’ and surprised her husband by entering the room in her bunny suit and singing to him.

Alongside her video, she wrote, ‘It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!’

The singer jokingly asked whether Playboy should pay her for the shoot, but she’ll have to rely on her husband’s joy as her reward as the Hugh Hefner-founded magazine published its last-ever print edition in March 2020.

