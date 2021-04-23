Dominic Cummings Accused Of Leaking Boris Johnson’s Texts By 10 Downing Street

PA Images

10 Downing Street has accused Dominic Cummings of leaking Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s texts to the press.

The PM came under fire recently after messages emerged between him and Sir James Dyson, in which he told the entrepreneur he’d ‘fix’ a tax issue for him amid efforts to get more ventilators built in the UK. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also contacted Johnson over text concerning the Premier League’s refusal to allow a £300 million takeover of Newcastle United.

Arriving amid David Cameron’s Greensill lobbying row, the government has announced it is launching an internal inquiry into the leak. Now, The Times, The Telegraph and The Sun are reporting similar stories from unnamed sources which point to one person: Cummings.

Cummings, the former chief adviser to the prime minister who sparked controversy by breaching COVID-19 restrictions last year, and was ousted from his role at No. 10 in November, is believed to be involved in ‘systematic leaking,’ according to The Times, with a No. 10 source saying: ‘We are disappointed about that. We are concerned about messages from private WhatsApp groups which had very limited circulation.’

They added: ‘The prime minister is saddened about what Dom is doing. It’s undermining the government and the party. It might be that Dominic feels bitter about what’s happened since he left – but it’s a great shame. Dyson was trying to do something for the good of the country.’

The Telegraph‘s source said: ‘If you join the dots it looks like it’s coming from Dom. More than anything, the PM is disappointed and saddened by what Dom has been up to. Dom may feel bitter about what’s happened since he left. Rather than falling apart, the government has been making great progress.’

The source added: ‘They worked together closely, but if it’s true then it looks like he is doing everything he can to undermine the government, and people like Sir James Dyson, who was heavily involved in Brexit, have been caught in the crossfire.’

The Sun‘s source said: ‘The prime minister thinks Dominic Cummings is responsible for a series of damaging leaks about his personal communications. He is deeply disappointed and saddened by what he thinks his former adviser has been doing and believes he is attempting to undermine the government and the Conservative Party.’

While the texts with Dyson attracted criticism, Johnson made ‘no apology’ for trying to get ventilators. The PM’s spokesperson also said: ‘He’s happy to share all the details with the House, as he shared them with his officials.’