Dominic Cummings Calls For Investigation Into Multiple Downing Street Parties While UK Was In Lockdown

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Dec 2021 13:36
Dominic Cummings Calls For Investigation Into Multiple Downing Street Parties While UK Was In Lockdown

Former Chief of Staff Dominic Cummings has called for investigations into a number of  different Downing Street parties that allegedly took place during lockdown last year. 

Cummings’ comment comes after allegations emerged about a Christmas party that is said to have taken place at 10 Downing Street on December 18, 2020.

Footage circulating this week showed senior government aides apparently talking and laughing about the Christmas party during what is said to be a rehearsal for a TV media briefing, though Downing Street has repeatedly denied the claims.

Boris Johnson

Today, December 8, Johnson assured that he had asked the cabinet secretary to ‘establish all the facts’ regarding the alleged party, after which Cummings added to the allegations with a tweet in which he questioned whether the cabinet secretary would ‘also be asked to investigate the *flat* party on Fri 13 Nov, the other flat parties, & the flat’s ‘bubble’ policy…?’

The November party mentioned by Cummings appears to be a reference to a gathering that allegedly took place on the night Cummings left his role in the government, where attendees were said to be ‘all getting totally plastered’, according to sources cited by The Mirror.

A third party is thought to have also taken place in November, when a ‘packed’ leaving party was allegedly held for former aide Cleo Watson.

Cummings has previously said it would be ‘[very] unwise for No10 to lie’ about the gatherings.

After news of the alleged gatherings began to circulate, Labour MP Neil Coyle wrote to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to request that she investigate the reports, according to The Guardian.

After sending the letter, Coyle said, ‘I believe they broke the law. Most of my constituents followed the rules; those that didn’t faced penalties. Johnson is not above the law, despite his bloated self-entitlement.’

Johnson has assured there would be ‘disciplinary action for all involved’ if claims about social gatherings are found to be true.

