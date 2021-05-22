Dominic Cummings Says Herd Immunity By September Was ‘Literally The Official Plan’

PA Images

Dominic Cummings has stated that herd immunity was the plan for the UK without the backing of scientific evidence.

Dominic Cummings has revealed that the government initially planned to let COVID-19 spread across the country with no measures to stop it as part of a lengthy Twitter thread.

The former right-hand man of Boris Johnson has claimed in a series of tweets that this was part of a plan for herd immunity, despite the documented need for vaccinations to enable this theory to work.

Cummings also critiqued the media and their handling of the herd immunity story:

The media have been generally abysmal on Covid, but even I’ve been surprised by one thing: how many hacks have parroted Hancock’s line that ‘herd immunity wasn’t the plan’ when ‘herd immunity by September’ was literally the official plan in all docs/graphs/meetings until it was ditched.

It’s clear that Cummings believes the media should have scrutinised the words of Hancock and drawn attention to the contradictions in the government’s approach. The claims he has made are supported by a Government Press Conference on March 12, 2020.

At the press conference Sir Patrick Vallance said:

Our aim is not to stop everyone getting it, you can’t do that. And it’s not desirable, because you want to get some immunity in the population. We need to have immunity to protect ourselves from this in the future.

While Cummings received a great deal of criticism for his drive to Bernard Castle from his home in London, many expect the former Chief Advisor to outline Boris Johnson’s failings in the coming days.

The political advisor will appear in front of a joint committee of MPs on Wednesday and is expected to blame Boris Johnson for the COVID-19 related deaths in the UK. The death toll currently stands at 127,716.

Given some of the disastrous public displays by the government over the course of COVID-19, which range from shaking hands with the infected and breaking lockdown rules, many will be interested in what Cummings reveals next week.