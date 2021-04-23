Dominic Cummings Slams Boris Johnson As Lacking ‘Competence And Integrity’

PA Images

Former Conservative aide Dominic Cumming has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Boris Johnson, insisting that the leaks from a text message conversation with James Dyson did not come from him.

Following leaked messages from Johnson’s phone detailing a private correspondence between the prime minister and businessman/inventor James Dyson, Downing Street insisted it would investigate the manner to determine the source of it, and then accused Cummings.

Now, Cummings has fired back, claiming in an explosive statement issued online that the PM and his office have ‘fallen so far below the standards of competence and integrity’.

He also claimed Johnson was fully prepared to break electoral law and act unethically by getting donors to fund the refurbishment of his flat, as well as drop investigations into leaks because of a conflict of interest.

In the damning statement, shared on DominicCummings.com, the former government strategist opened his lengthy attack with, ‘The Prime Minister’s new Director of Communications Jack Doyle, at the PM’s request, has made a number of false accusations to the media.’

He went on to refute the accusations against him, saying he’d happily hand over his phone to prove he did not have the Johnson-Dyson messages in his possession, and welcomed Johnson to prove otherwise.

‘If the PM did send them to me, as he is claiming, then he will be able to show the Cabinet Secretary on his own phone when they were sent to me,’ he continued.

Cummings went on to discuss lockdown protocol and planned steps that continued to find their way into the public domain hours or even days before they were officially announced, instead accusing Henry Newman:

The Cabinet Secretary told the PM that the leak was neither me nor the then Director of Communications and that ‘all the evidence definitely leads to Henry Newman and others in that office, I’m just trying to get the communications data to prove it’.

He also revealed what Johnson said to him about if it turned out Newman was the leaker, recalling Johnson’s words: ‘If Newman is confirmed as the leaker then I will have to fire him, and this will cause me very serious problems with Carrie as they’re best friends … [pause] perhaps we could get the Cabinet Secretary to stop the leak inquiry?’

Cummings told the PM that the idea was both ‘mad’ and ‘unethical’ and that he also couldn’t simply downplay it because it related to his personal life.

‘I told him that he could not possibly cancel an inquiry about a leak that affected millions of people, just because it might implicate his girlfriend’s friends,’ he said.

Cummings then declared he had proof of the plan, writing, ‘I also have WhatsApp messages with very senior officials about this matter which are definitive.’

Further outlined is written confirmation he says Johnson gave him that he was not the leaker, yet only today has Downing Street gone public suggesting it was. Naturally, Cummings is not pleased, which prompted him to talk about the PM’s plans for a home renovation.

He suggests Johnson was to pursue the flat refurbishment illegally:

The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended. I refused to help him organise these payments.

While Cummings said he’d hand over some private messages, despite being under no legal obligation to do so, he believes there should be a Parliamentary inquiry in relation to ‘the government’s conduct over the covid crisis which ought to take evidence from all key players under oath and have access to documents’.

He ended the post with a statement saying, ‘It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves.’