Dominic Cummings Will Be ‘Out Of Government’ By Christmas

Boris Johnson’s senior advisor Dominic Cummings is said to be leaving the government by Christmas.

Cummings was strongly criticised earlier this year over his actions during the first UK lockdown. Despite ordering people to stay home, Cummings travelled more than 250 miles from London to County Durham to visit his parents.

With the controversy that followed, both Cummings and Downing Street defended his actions and claimed that he had not broken lockdown rules.

He saw himself in hot water once again in recent months following the news that officials had supposedly waived his need to pay council tax on his Country Durham home.

The home, which was built without planning permission in 2002, saw him not having to pay council tax for 18 years following a decision by Valuation Office Agency, an arm of HMRC, the Independent reports.

Following these two incidents, many have called for Cummings to step down from his position, but the 48-year-old refused to do so. However, sources now tell BBC News that he will be ‘out of government’ by Christmas.

Rumours surfaced of Cummings’ departure this week after fellow Conservative Lee Cain resigned after supposed ‘infighting’ at Downing Street. Cain had been offered the position of chief of staff, but still chose to resign.

Addressing the rumours of his own departure, Cummings told BBC News, ‘rumours of me threatening to resign are invented, rumours of me asking others to resign are invented.’

However, the senior advisor did say that his ‘position hasn’t changed’ since his January blog. In the blog, written at the beginning of the year, Cummings stated he wanted to become ‘largely redundant’ by the end of 2020.

Part of the blog read:

The aim of the new recruits is to improve performance but also make Mr Cummings himself “much less important — and within a year largely redundant.”

A source at No. 10 told BBC News’ Laura Kuenssberg that Cummings ‘jumped because otherwise he would be pushed soon’ while a member of the Cabinet told her that his departure would be a ‘blessing’.

Meanwhile, someone else dubbed it a ‘huge error’ to let Cummings go, adding that his departure would allow the Conservative party to ‘regress to being a party of rich southerners and MPs nodding along.’

Like or dislike Cummings, it’s thought his rumoured Christmas exit will be a huge change for Johnson’s party.