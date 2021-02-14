Dominic Raab Says Vaccine Passports Might Be Needed To Get Into Pubs And Supermarkets
Dominic Raab has said that vaccine passports may be needed for people to gain entry into pubs and supermarkets across the UK.
The passports, a trial of which were reportedly announced to be happening last month, were initially created as a way of allowing people to travel, but now they’re being considered to be used domestically as well.
The foreign secretary said this morning, February 14, ‘It’s something that hasn’t been ruled out and it’s under consideration, but of course you’ve got to make it workable.’
Raab continued to explain on LBC:
Whether it’s at an international, domestic or local level, you’ve got to know that the document being presented is something that you can rely on and that it’s an accurate reflection of the status of the individual.
I’m not sure there’s a foolproof answer in the way that it’s sometimes presented but of course we’ll look at all the options.
His comments come after the British government stated that it had ‘no plans’ to implement the passports across the country, despite Innovate UK, a government science and research funding agency, having invested £75,000 into the project as of last month.
Responding to Raab’s recent interview, chair of the Covid Recovery Group – a lockdown-sceptic group of Tory backbenchers – Mark Harper told LBC that while other countries are entitled to demand Covid vaccination prior to entry, the UK should not ‘get to a position where we are telling people they can’t do things unless they have been vaccinated with Covid’.
Harper explained:
For everyday life, I don’t think you want to require people to have to have a particular medical procedure before they can go about their day to day life. That is not how we do things in Britain.
Obviously internationally that is up to other countries about what they require to enter their countries and obviously we will have to comply with that if we wish to travel abroad.
Spain – an extremely popular holiday destination for Brits – announced last month that it would not be allowing British residents to enter the country until at least 70% of the Spanish population had been vaccinated. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated that ‘only mass vaccination will open the way to the normality we want’.
As it stands, it’s hoped that pubs and restaurants in the UK will reopen their doors in April, but it hasn’t been mentioned whether so-called ‘Covid passports’ will be needed to gain access.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.
