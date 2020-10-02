Donald And Melania Trump Test Positive For Coronavirus

Trump PA Images

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump, who is 74 and therefore in the high-risk category, confirmed the news in a tweet reading, ‘Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!’

Earlier on Thursday, the president announced he was going into quarantine after his 31-year-old adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Advert

Hicks had travelled with the president to the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in Ohio on Tuesday. Several of Trump’s family who also attended were seen not wearing masks.

Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, released a statement that said the POTUS and FLOTUS ‘are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence’.

‘The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,’ Conley wrote. ‘Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.’

Advert

The US has been the hardest-hit country by Covid-19, with the disease having killed more than 200,000 Americans and more than 1 million people worldwide.