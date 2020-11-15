Donald Trump Admits Joe Biden Won Election For First Time
Donald Trump has finally acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election more than a week after the result was first announced.
The president has spent the last seven days spouting unfounded claims of voter fraud and refusing to concede to the Democrat, instead alleging that he was the one to win the election.
Trump falsely claimed victory on multiple occasions following the announcement of the result, but he has now for the first time stated that Biden ‘won’.
In true Trump tradition he made the admission on Twitter, though it came amid more claims that the November 3 election was rigged.
Trump wrote:
He won because the election was rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!
The sitting president previously claimed that vote counters were ‘finding Biden votes all over the place’, implying the votes were illegitimate rather than those cast legally.
Biden’s lead in the election increased as mail-in votes were counted in the days after polls closed, but Trump alleged it was instead down to ‘fraudulent signatures’, votes being cast by ‘dead people’ and ‘scams’.
Trump appeared to come close to admitting defeat earlier this week, but he still stopped short of a formal concession.
In his first public address since his defeat was announced, Trump discussed the possibility of Biden’s administration imposing a national lockdown and said that ‘time will tell’ which administration will have control, The Guardian reports.
Speaking to reporters at the White House Rose Garden, Trump said:
Ideally we won’t go to a lockdown. I will not go – this administration will not be going to a lockdown. Hopefully the – whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration will be…
I guess time will tell. But I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.
Trump has no evidence to support his claims about voter fraud and illegal activity within the election, and federal and state cybersecurity experts have assured citizens that the election was the ‘most secure in American history’.
Biden was announced president-elect after securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House last Saturday, November 7.
