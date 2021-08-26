Donald Trump And Proud Boys Being Sued By Group Of Capitol Police Officers

PA Images

Donald Trump and his allies are being sued by a group of Capitol Police officers over the Capitol riots that took place earlier this year.

The Capitol riots, which took place on January 6, 2021, saw pro-Trump supporters storm the Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday by a group of seven Capitol Police officers.

The suit implicates members of the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers militia and associates of Trump, such as Roger J. Stone Jr. and nearly 20 other members of far-right extremist groups and political organisations.

The Capitol riots saw five people die in the chaos, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Seven Capitol Police officers have since filed a lawsuit against the former president and his allies. It is considered as being the most expansive civil effort to date to hold them legally accountable for incident.

Despite recent months seeing three other similar lawsuits having been filed, the latest suit has been the first to allege that Trump worked cooperatively with political organisers and also far-right extremists to promote the idea that the presidential elections had been fraudulent.

Edward Caspar, one of the lawyers who is leading the suit, noted how the lawsuit is probably the ‘most comprehensive account of January 6 in terms of civil cases’.

He added that it spans not only Trump, but ‘militants around him’ and also ‘campaign supporters’.

The lawsuit details reports from several officers who were serving during the Capitol riots. At a congressional hearing in July, the officers recounted stories of injuries and insults they received at the storming of the building.

However, the seven defendants – five of whom are Black – involved in the current lawsuit waited to tell their stories until it was filed in Federal District Court in the District Columbia. One officer, Governor Latson, detailed how he was shoved, beaten and had racial slurs yelled at him by a mob of rioters, as he was trying to help secure the Senate chamber.

Jason DeRoche, another officer, claimed to have been pelted with batteries and doused in mace and bear spray, which he recounted having made his eyes swell shut.

On Wednesday August 25, the officers requested that federal agencies hand over detailed records of Trump’s movements and meetings on the day of the attack. The lawsuit accuses The Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenter movement of leading the attack on the ground at the Capitol.

The suit also accuses Trump and his co-defendants of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act, which is an 1971 statute that includes protections against violent conspiracies that interfere with the constitutional duties of Congress. The officers argues that the conspiracy to disrupt the election even began as early as May 2020. Trump and his allies are also accused of committing ‘bias-motivated acts of terrorism’ and subsequently violating the District of Columbia law.