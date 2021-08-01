Donald Trump Appears To Have Not Donated His Last Six Months Salary As Promised, Report Says

PA Images

While Donald Trump donated the majority of his presidential salary, his earnings over the past six months appear to be unaccounted for.

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised his supporters that he would not take taxpayers’ money for his salary, and since the Constitution does not allow a president to forgo a salary, he pledged to donate it instead.

Advert 10

Throughout his time in office, it’s believed he made donations to federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans and the Department of Health and Human Services, all while still making a staggering $1.6 billion in revenue from his personal business ventures.

PA Images

He often kicked up a fuss that his generosity went unnoticed. At a campaign rally in Arizona in October 2020, Trump said, as per Business Insider, ‘I’m the only president that did not accept a salary, which surprised me. It’s $450,000. The only reason I mention it is they never talk about it.’

It’s since come to light that presidents earn $400,000, not $450,000. It’s also incorrect that he’s the only president to have refused to take a salary, as Herbert Hoover and John F. Kennedy did the same.

Advert 10

Despite his claims of having donated all of his salary, according to documents, it appears as if his donations didn’t run for the full time he was president. His last donation was found to be July 2020 – six months before he left the White House.

PA Images

The questions surrounding Trump’s last six months of salary comes following an investigation by The Washington Post, which could not account for his last $220,000 of salary.

However, while this money was unaccounted for, the newspaper noted that this doesn’t mean he didn’t donate it, but the lack of paper trail proving his donations over those six months – if they occurred – has been branded ‘unusual’.

Advert 10

While the former POTUS didn’t take the majority of his presidential salary, by May 2021 he’d already claimed a whopping $65,000 of his presidential pension.