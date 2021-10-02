Donald Trump Asks Federal Judge To Reinstate His Twitter Account

Alamy/@realdonaldtrump/Twitter

The former President of the United States has requested that a judge force Twitter to reinstate his account.

Donald Trump asked a federal judge in Florida to push for his Twitter account to be brought back, after he was permanently banned earlier this year following the Capitol riots in Washington DC.

In July, Trump also sued Facebook, Google and Twitter on behalf of the victims of ‘cancel culture’.

However on Friday, October 1, in Miami, he requested a preliminary injunction against Twitter, in the hopes of his account being reinstated.

Alamy

In the request, Trump alleged that his account, which was disabled by the platform in January, was banned due to pressure placed on the social media platform by his political competitors in Congress, Bloomberg reports.

After months of warning, Trump was banned from Twitter after the riots at Washington DC’s Capitol building, on the basis of ‘the risk of further incitement to violence’.

The January 6 riots began when Trump supporters gathered to try and stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win of the 2020 election. Around 600 people have been charged in the federal investigation into the riots.

Facebook also joined Twitter and placed a ban of at least two years on Trump’s account.

Alamy

Trump subsequently made an announcement on July 7 this year to seek ‘injunctive relief to allow the prompt restoration [of] his social media accounts’. He also imposed punitive damages onto the three social media giants.

Trump’s class action lawsuits also included the ability to sue on behalf of others who have supposedly fallen victim to ‘cancel culture’ and Facebook and Twitter’s censoring.

Trumps’ request to the federal judge reportedly claimed Twitter ‘exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate’.