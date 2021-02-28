Donald Trump Attacks Transgender Community, Says We Must Protect Women’s Sports

Shutterstock

In his first major speech since leaving the White House, Donald Trump mocked the transgender community and called for the protection of women’s sports.

The former POTUS appeared at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, where he teased a possible 2024 campaign and took aim at Biden’s policies, saying they’ll ‘destroy women’s sports.’

Advert 10

He told an applauding audience: ‘A lot of new records are being broken in women’s sports, I hate to say that ladies, but you have got a lot of new records that are being shattered.’

Trump continued: ‘Young girls and women are incensed that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. That is not good for women. That is not good for women’s sports, which worked so long and so hard to get to where they were.’

He said: ‘The records that stood for years and decades are now being smashed with ease, smashed. If this is not changed women’s sports as we know it will die and end.’

Advert 10

Speaking to the cheers and laughs of attending Republicans, Trump said: ‘I think its crazy what is happening, we must protect the integrity of women’s sports. And I don’t even know, is that controversial? Someone said… well that’s going to be very controversial, and I said that’s okay, you have not heard anything yet.’

Trump also said Biden had ‘the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history’ since taking power, saying: ‘Actually, as you know they just lost the White House, but it’s one of those – but who knows, who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time, okay?’