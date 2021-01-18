Donald Trump Baby Balloon To Be Immortalised In Museum Exhibit PA Images

The Donald Trump baby balloon will be immortalised after being acquired by a British museum.

First flown over London’s Parliament Square in 2018, as part of a protest against Trump’s visit to the UK, it’s since become a recognisable emblem at rallies against the lame duck POTUS.

Now, as Trump’s first and only term is about to end, the Museum of London has acquired the iconic inflatable caricature.

Back in 2018, the museum had been in talks to ‘potentially borrow’ the balloon from its ‘baby sitters’ as part of a satire-themed exhibit. Now, it’ll be included in the museum permanently alongside other historical artifacts, chronicling protests from the Suffragettes through to Black Lives Matter.

Sharon Amen, director of the Museum of London, said in a statement as per ArtNet: ‘By collecting the baby blimp we can mark the wave of feeling that washed over the city that day and capture a particular moment of resistance.’

She added: ‘A feeling still relevant today as we live through these exceptionally challenging times – that ultimately shows Londoners banding together in the face of extreme adversity.’

The creators behind the Trump Baby said it donated the balloon to the museum, keeping a smaller, half-sized version for protests based in the US. The group hopes it will encourage people to ‘examine how they can continue the fight against the politics of hate’.

The group added: ‘This large inflatable was just a tiny part of a global movement – a movement that was led by the marginalised people whose Trump’s politics most endangered – and whose role in this moment should never be underestimated.’

