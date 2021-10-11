Donald Trump Blames White House Kitchen For Presidential Weight Gain, Ex-Aide Says

Alamy

An ex-aide of Donald Trump claims the former president blames the White House kitchen for making him gain weight during his single term.

After another former staffer of the Trump administration recently alleged the 75-year-old called her up to insist his penis didn’t look like a toadstool, Jason Miller has claimed that Trump blames the weight he gained while president on the White House’s kitchen.

In a new interview, the former advisor spoke of Trump’s weight loss since being out of office and how he blamed the initial weight gain on the kitchen being available to him 24/7.

Since losing the 2020 election, by a bigger margin than originally thought, Trump is a ‘lot happier’, ‘tanned’ and ‘rested’, according to Miller, The Independent reports.

Miller attributed his healthier lifestyle to ‘a little bit of golf’, but mainly ‘not having the kitchen there 24/7’ and a ‘whole lot of endorsement’, according to the former aide.

In February 2019, Trump’s weight had increased by four pounds compared to 2018, coming in at 110kg (243 pounds).

On February 8, 2021, an annual physical health examination carried out under the supervision of physician Dr Sean Conley, showed that he was in ‘very good health overall’. The test took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, and despite Trump being in seemingly positive health, it was revealed that he had gained four pounds.

Since leaving the White House, another of Trump’s former advisors told Business Insider in April the 75-year-old had, in fact, ‘lost 15 pounds’, which another staffer attributed to the former president no longer eating ‘all those M&M’s on (Air Force One) all the time’.

Alongside chocolate, Trump’s diet was reported as consisting of Big Macs, meatloaf and KFC, with reportedly having to hide vegetables inside his food, according to ex-White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

It is also alleged that a button on his desk would be rung by Trump whenever he was in need of a Diet Coke.