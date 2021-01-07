Donald Trump Blocked By Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, And Snapchat PA

Donald Trump has been blocked from posting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat after violent protesters stormed the US Capitol last night and a woman was shot dead.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Trump told the mob ‘I love you’, before asking them to go home. He also repeated several false claims that the 2020 US election was compromised by fraud.

Twitter said it had removed the video from the platform along with two other tweets sent out by the President last night for ‘severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy’.

It said his account has also been locked for 12 hours:

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.

When first posted, the video appeared with a warning from Twitter, stating: ‘This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence’.

The video was also removed from Trump’s YouTube and Facebook account, with the latter blocking the president for 24 hours. Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, said it will do the same.

Facebook said: ‘We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.’

‘We’ve assessed two policy violations against President Trump’s Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time,’ it added.

According to reports, Snapchat has also locked Trump out of his account.

‘We can confirm that earlier today we locked President Trump’s Snapchat account,’ Snapchat spokesperson Rachel Racusen told The Information.

The platform did not give a time limit for the block, but said it will monitor the situation closely before re-evaluating its decision, TechCrunch reports.

This is not the first time the president has flouted community guidelines online. In the aftermath of the US presidential election, Twitter added an alert to many of Trump’s tweets, notifying his followers that they were misleading and inaccurate.

Trump has been relentless in his efforts to overturn the election results. He is now being accused of riling up the mob who took to the US Capitol yesterday.

Speaking at a ‘Save America’ rally, he encouraged attendees to march on the Capitol Building in protest against the election results, which he described as being ‘explosions of bullsh*t’.

Several politicians and law enforcement officials have condemned the president, with US Representative Ilhan Abdullahi Omar calling for Trump to be impeached.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, January 6, Omar said she was drawing up Articles of Impeachment.

‘We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,’ she said.