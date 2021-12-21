Donald Trump Booed By Supporters After Revealing He’s Had Booster Jab
Donald Trump’s supporters booed the former president after he revealed he had received his booster coronavirus vaccination.
On Sunday, December 19, the former US President was jeered at by audience members when he sat down with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly in Dallas to discuss the vaccine.
The audience’s attitudes follow a push for the population to get fully vaccinated and receive their boosters, with coronavirus cases rising and the Omicron variant spreading.
Trump has said little about the vaccine, and has made a point of not actively encouraging people to take it, Sky News reports.
However, in a clip shared on Twitter via O’Reilly’s ‘No Spin News‘, Trump admitted to having received the booster, despite telling The Wall Street Journal in September that he had no plans to. This sparked outrage from a ‘very tiny group’ in the audience.
He responded:
You are playing right into their hands when you’re sort of like: ‘Oh the vaccine.’
If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don’t let them take that away from you.
Trump instead urged those in the audience to ‘take credit’ for the vaccine, calling it ‘something that was historic’.
‘We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We, together, all of us, not me […] Don’t let them take it away. Don’t take it away from yourselves,’ he stated.
Trump was similarly booed at another event that took place in August, in Alabama. While he stated that he ‘believe[s] totally in […] freedoms’, he recommended getting the vaccines.
After receiving a negative reaction, he concluded, ‘No, that’s OK. That’s all right. You got your freedoms but I happened to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know, OK?’
