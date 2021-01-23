unilad
Donald Trump Breaks Post-White House Silence

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 23 Jan 2021 10:51
Donald Trump Breaks Post-White House Silence

Donald Trump has spoken publicly for the first time since Inauguration Day, hinting he has plans to return to US politics.

The 74-year-old has been quiet over the past few days since leaving the White House and becoming a Florida resident.

Trump was dining at his usual table at the Trump International Golf Club restaurant when he told a Washington Examiner journalist about his planned return.

PA Images

‘We’ll do something, but not just yet,’ he said, before an aide is reported to have stepped in and cut the conversation short.

Those words are the first time we’ve heard from the former POTUS since President Joe Biden took office, thanks to Twitter permanently banning him from the social media site, where he previously delivered all of his updates.

He famously chose not to attend the inauguration service, instead boarding Marine One, the presidential helicopter, and flying to Joint Base Andrews, where he delivered his final speech as president.

PA Images

‘I wish the new administration good luck and great success; they have the foundation to do something really spectacular. We put them in a really great position,’ he said, not acknowledging Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris by name.

It’s unclear what Trump’s next moves will be, particularly after he was removed from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and a number of other social media sites, making it somewhat difficult to connect with his followers.

Donald TrumpDonald TrumpPA Images

However, it seems as though he’s looking for a little bit of privacy in the meantime, as groundmen were seen planting huge trees all around the edge of the Trump International Golf Club, blocking the view of the course. It came just days after a CNN cameraman filmed the businessman while playing golf, suggesting that is exactly what he is seeking to avoid.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

