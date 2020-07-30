Donald Trump Calls For Delay To 2020 US Presidential Election

Donald Trump Calls To Delay 2020 US Presidential Election PA

It was only a matter of time before president Donald Trump tried to wriggle out of the 2020 election, suggesting it should be postponed after another infamous and baseless Twitter rant.

The US president took to social media to express his concern over a number of contentious issues, including how he believes mail-in voting leaves the country open to voter fraud and for foreign countries to interfere in the presidential election due to take place this November.

A little after 8.00am in Washington D.C., Trump logged into Twitter to brand mail-in voting a ‘catastrophic disaster’ (which it isn’t) and claimed even if the Democrats didn’t welcome foreign influence (which they don’t) it would still be an ‘inaccurate count’ (which is also untrue).

Then, in true Trump style, he feigned yet more worry over the concept by tweeting:

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

Not only is this a concern for voters who can’t get to a polling booth, whether due to disability or otherwise, but his suggestion to delay the election instantly alarmed a lot of people.

The truth is, according to reports from NPR and many other reliable sources, voter fraud is not a prevalent issue. Despite Republicans and its often erratic president pushing the fake narrative that voter fraud exists and mailing in your vote is dangerous, there’s absolutely no evidence to back it up.

Couple his baseless claims with his alleged concern over foreign interference (we won’t mention Russia in 2016 though), it’s certainly got people talking.

It’s not the only time Trump has shocked us over the past week; he also tried to discredit Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 advice. Since then, the 45th president has opted for a more appeasing doctor who supports his theories of hydroxychloroquine being a cure for coronavirus (spoiler, it’s not).

With the 2020 US election just months away, Trump looks set to square off with former vice president to the Obama administration, Joe Biden. Early polls suggest the current president’s support is dwindling, with job satisfaction numbers also down, this could prove to be the latest ruse the Trump administration seeks to pull, as their desperate power grab continues.

In November 2016, Donald Trump surprised everyone by beating Hillary Clinton to the White House in the biggest political upset in history. Despite Trump and his administration being accused of a number of crimes during his time in office and having had impeachment initiated by the House of Representatives between December 2019 and February 2020, he remains the leader of the elected United States – well, for now at least.