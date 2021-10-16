Donald Trump Casually Tells Supporters He Doesn’t Like Women Peeing On Him

Alamy

Don’t worry folks, you can sleep easy tonight now Donald Trump has cleared up a pressing matter – he doesn’t like getting peed on, apparently.

The former US president recently gave a private speech at a Republican donor retreat, seemingly casting himself as the party’s ‘saviour’ and alleging he helped strengthen the reputation of the GOP on Capitol Hill, despite only one term in the White House, both the House and Senate falling back to the Democrats, people losing their lives in pro-Trump riots earlier this year, and being the first US president to be impeached twice.

The wider world no longer has to ingest the rhetoric of the Trump campaign after he was booted off most social media platforms. Now, we just have to contend with the odd press release that makes it to the masses and important updates at events; for example, how he doesn’t like women peeing on him.

As reported by The Washington Post, Trump told a room full of senators, donors and lobbyists, ‘It was a dying party, I’ll be honest. Now we have a very lively party.’

During his trademark yammering, branding the likes of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as ‘maniacs’, he commented on his impeachments and allegations of ties to Russia. ‘It was all phony sh*t, okay. All phony stuff,’ he said.

‘I’m not into golden showers,’ he then said, completely unprompted. ‘You know the great thing, our great first lady – ‘That one,’ she said, ‘I don’t believe that one’.’

This links back to claims included in the Steele dossier, research compiled by a British former intelligence officer as part of investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which alleged Trump watched Russian prostitutes urinate in a hotel room during a trip to Moscow in 2013. It was debunked by the Mueller report.