Donald Trump Claims Americans Can Only Say ‘Merry Christmas’ Because Of Him

That was part of my campaign. The country had started with this ‘woke,’ I guess, a little bit before that. And it was embarrassing for stores to say ‘Merry Christmas’.

You’d see these big chains, they want your money, but they don’t want to say ‘Merry Christmas.’ And they’d use reds, and they’d use whites and snow, but they wouldn’t say ‘Christmas.’

When I started campaigning, I said: ‘You’re going to say Merry Christmas again.’ And now people are saying it.