Donald Trump Compared To Bin Laden Over US Capitol Riots

by : Hannah Smith on : 28 Jul 2021 08:48
Former president Donald Trump’s alleged role in inspiring the Capitol riots has seen him compared to Osama Bin Laden, after Capitol Police officers labelled those involved in the January 6 attacks ‘terrorists.’

In the first day of Congressional hearings on the deadly riots, officers involved in defending the US Capitol building from a hoard of Trump supporters gave shocking testimony detailing the violence and abuse they were subjected to by self-described ‘patriots,’ with many saying they feared they would be killed by the mob.

Capitol Police Officers attacked by rioters on January 6 (PA Images)PA Images

One of the officers, Daniel Hodges, repeatedly referred to the rioters as ‘terrorists,’ and during the hearing read out the legal definition of domestic terrorism to counter Republican criticisms of his use of the term.

‘I can see why people would have a problem with using the word ‘terrorist,’ it’s gained a lot of notoriety in our vocabulary in recent years,’ Hodges acknowledged.

Officers also directly accused members of the Trump administration of encouraging and facilitating the attacks by pushing false claims of election fraud.

In response to the distressing testimony, many took to social media to argue that Trump’s role in inspiring the attacks was comparable to Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden’s role in 9/11.

Officer Daniel Hodges described the rioters as 'domestic terrorists' (PA Images)PA Images

‘#January6th was a terrorist attack and Trump was its Bin Laden,’ wrote journalist Richard Hine, while another person tweeted ‘Osama Bin Laden didn’t fly planes into US buildings. He inspired others to do it with his words & said it was a “greater calling.” He ensured the money & resources were available. Donald J. Trump is the same.’

Neither Trump nor his officials have officially been charged with involvement in the riots, but according to The Guardian, Congressional members involved in the investigation are expected to call on members of the Department of Justice to testify on the role of the Trump administration in either inspiring or failing to prevent the January 6 attacks.

