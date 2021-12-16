Donald Trump Could Be Found Liable For The Capitol Riots

PA/Alamy

Committee members for the Capitol riot are deciding whether former US president Donald Trump legally obstructed Congress.

The 75-year-old could be found liable for ‘corruptly obstructing an official proceeding,’ in relation to the events which unfolded on January 6, according to the committee’s co-chair Liz Cheney.

The testimony of Mark Meadows, one of Trump’s closest aides and former White House chief of staff, is anticipated as being able to clarify whether the former president’s conduct can be deemed as an attempt to obstruct Joe Biden’s victory by stopping the counting of electoral votes.

Alamy

On Tuesday, December 14, as a result of Meadow’s refusal to testify, Cheney called for him to be held in contempt, Politico reports.

She said:

Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’ official proceeding to count electoral votes? Mark Meadows’ testimony is necessary to inform our legislative judgements.

If Trump is to be found guilty of having legally obstructed Congress, he would need to have acted with ‘corrupt’ intentions and taken actions viewed as obstructive and having affected an ‘official proceeding’.

He could face a maximum sentence of 20 years, after prosecutors chose one of the harshest obstruction statues in the criminal code.

Alamy

It has been heavily debated as to whether January 6 counts as an ‘official proceeding,’ however, the claim was rejected by federal judge, Dabney Friedrich, who was appointed by Trump himself.

Other district judges will consider the same question in relation to the events that day, however, the incidents which unravelled and Trump’s involvement in them have been considered as a bit of a grey area.

While Trump’s actions may have been ‘lawful,’ they could be deemed as having been carried out with ‘corrupt’ intent.

Trump has argued that there is little ‘legislative purpose,’ and subsequently, no investigations by Congress should go ahead, however, Cheney has stated it is necessary for the committee’s ‘legislative judgements’.

Alamy

Rep. Pete Aguilar, a panel member of the committee, concluded: ‘I think that we’re trying to understand those 187 minutes that he didn’t say anything — what that means. And we’re trying to put some more light on that. I personally am not drawing any conclusions on where that takes us.’