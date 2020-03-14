Donald Trump Declares National Emergency Amid Travel Ban

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has said he will ‘most likely’ be tested for the virus.

Trump announced the news on Friday, March 13, two days after implementing a 30-day travel ban from 26 European countries in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

The president’s decision to declare a national emergency, a phrase he described as ‘two very big words’, frees up $50 billion in federal resources to help combat coronavirus – or COVID-19 – and allow the secretary of Health and Human Services to waive applicable rules and regulations to give doctors, hospitals, and healthcare providers ‘maximum flexibility’ to respond to the virus.

Trump also promised a screening website and ‘drive-through’ tests in an effort to restore confidence after dismissive remarks about the seriousness of the outbreak left many US residents confused. Many residents have been critical of the availability of coronavirus tests, with others left unsure about whether they were eligible to be tested.

He also said he would ‘most likely’ be tested after being pictured standing alongside Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Wajngarten later tested positive for coronavirus, but White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said both Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence had ‘almost no interactions’ with Wajngarten and therefore did not need to be tested.

In January, the US declined to use a test approved by the World Health Organization, with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) opting to develop its own coronavirus test instead.

During his speech, Trump denied there were missteps that may have contributed to the crisis.

He commented:

I don’t take responsibility at all. We were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules, regulations and specifications from a different time. What we’ve done is redesign [the test] very quickly with the help of the people around me… We’ll have the ability to do millions over a quick period of time.

The declaration will urge states to set up emergency operation centers and hospitals to initiate emergency plans. Trump said his team expected testing to improve, saying: ‘half a million additional tests will be available early next week which will bring probably 1.4 million tests next week and 5 million in a month’.

He added:

Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and to help all Americans who have been impacted by this. Again, we don’t want everybody taking this test. It’s totally unnecessary. This will pass.

At the event, Dr Deborah Birx, one of the leaders of response efforts, demonstrated a website that will allow people to fill out a screening questionnaire to work out whether they need a test. The ‘drive-through’ testing centres are set appear in car parks at CVS, Target, Walmart and Walgreens stores.

Following Trump’s speech, the US military announced it would halt all domestic travel in a further bid to slow the virus, with some exceptions in place for service members, defense department civilians and their families, as well as for mission essential travel, travel necessary for humanitarian reasons, and travel warranted due to extreme hardship, The Guardian reports.

The policy is set to go into effect on Monday, March 16, until May 11.

Meanwhile, the travel ban from multiple European nations to the US has come into force, preventing travel from 26 countries of the Schengen area. The ban currently excludes the UK and Ireland, but Trump has said the UK could be added to the list of European countries included.