Donald Trump Dropped By Law Firm Challenging Election Result In Pennsylvania

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Nov 2020 15:15
President Donald Trump has been dropped by the law firm challenging Pennsylvania’s election results.

Pennsylvania is one of a handful of states Trump has threatened legal action against, in light of his claims of electoral fraud.

Following these claims, several outlets including the Department of Homeland Security have conducted their own investigations into the matter to find zero evidence of any voter fraud.

In light of the ongoing investigations proving Trump’s claims as false, law firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur has decided to release the president as its client. The firm only filed its lawsuit against the state on Monday, November 9.

U.S President Trump Roundtable on Border SecurityU.S President Trump Roundtable on Border SecurityPA Images

In documents seen by The New York Times, the law firm wrote, ‘Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws.’

According to the newspaper, there had been ‘internal tensions’ at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur about its representation of Trump, which saw one of the firm’s lawyers resign in protest.

The Columbus-based firm isn’t the first one to release Trump as its client. Just last week, Arizona-based Snell & Wilmer also filed a motion to withdraw itself from an election-relation lawsuit, reported Politico. A judge granted its request on Tuesday, November 10.

Earlier this week, The New York Times conducted its own research into the 2020 election voter fraud claims, and phoned officials from every US to ask if they had seen any evidence of it. After doing so, the publication found that not a single state had seen any major voting problems.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees published yesterday, November 12, it dubbed this month’s election as ‘the most secure in American history’.

It added that, ‘While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.’

As it stands, it’s thought only one law firm is left representing the president: Cleveland, Ohio-based Jones Day. However, the firm has also come under fire for its involvement in Trump’s voting fraud lawsuits.

