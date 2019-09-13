Donald Trump Finally Admits He Does Look Orange

PA Images

While everyone can agree Donald Trump is a divisive character, the president believes he’s been cast in a harsh light.

Only this time, it’s not his political rivals, the Mexicans or Chrissy Teigen feeling the wrath of his frustrations, but… light bulbs.

Speaking at the GOP House Retreat Dinner on Thursday night, Trump took yet another swipe at energy efficient light bulbs, while answering the question that’s been on people’s lips for decades.

‘The light bulb. People said what’s with the light bulb? I said, here’s the story,’ he said.

‘And I looked at it, the bulb that we’re being forced to use, number one to me, most importantly, the light’s no good. I always look orange. And, so do you. The light is the worst.’

He continued:

But number two, it’s many times more expensive than that old incandescent bulb that worked very well. And very importantly—I don’t know if you know this—they have warnings. If it breaks it’s considered a hazardous waste site. It’s gasses inside. And read what they say. If it breaks bring it to your local whatever, have it wrapped, have it this—what are we doing? What are we doing? And I said to one of the top people today, well they break a lot don’t they? Yes they do, they just throw them away, they don’t care.

His comments come after the Department for Energy eliminated energy-efficiency standards for lots of light bulbs on the market, in a bid to increase customer choice. However, environmental campaigners say the move will increase energy consumption and household costs.

At his most recent rally, Trump even used the energy efficient bulbs as an explanation for his skin tone, which is often described as orange, prompting people to question whether he applies false tan.

He said although he’s ‘not a vain person, I look better under an incandescent light than these crazy lights beaming down.’

The Department of Energy claims replacing your home’s five most-used lights with energy-efficient bulbs will save you $75 every year because they use less electricity and have a longer life.

While Trump is right in arguing that compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), which are energy efficient, contain hazardous materials, including argon gas and mercury vapor, they can easily be disposed of and recycled, unlike incandescent lights.

The Energy Department states:

All fluorescent lights contain small amounts of mercury. Some CFLs with magnetic ballasts contain small amounts of short-lived radioactive material. Because of these hazardous materials, you should not toss burned-out lamps into the trash.

