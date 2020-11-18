Donald Trump Fires Election Security Official Who Said Election Was Secure
President Donald Trump has fired an election security official who said that the election had been secure.
Cybersecurity agency director Chris Krebs was fired from his position as director of the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency on the night of Tuesday, November 17.
Krebs reportedly only discovered he had been dismissed from his post after Trump tweeted that he had been ‘terminated’, in a tweet that was flagged by Twitter for containing a disputed claim about election fraud.
Trump wrote:
The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud – including dead people voting.
Poll Watchers not allowed into polling locations, ‘glitches’ in the voting machines which changed votes from Trump to Biden, late voting, and many more. Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
This dismissal comes after Krebs rejected the president’s allegations of widespread voter fraud in the US 2020 Presidential Election, being amongst a number of senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security who declared the election to be the ‘most secure in American history’.
A joint statement released Thursday, November 12, from a group of national, state and private election officials read, ‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.’
Former Microsoft executive Krebs ran the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which published the statement, from when it was created following Russian interference in the 2016 election up until the recent election.
As reported by The Guardian, Krebs had previously told associates he had expected to lose his job, as per three sources.
Krebs reportedly angered Trump over a Cisa-run website dubbed Rumor Control, which serves to debunk misinformation about the election.
White House officials had asked for accurate inforamtion to be edited or removed from Rumor Control, however Cisa officials had refused to do so.
On November 16, Krebs, who is widely respected by both Democrats and Republicans, tweeted:
Honored to serve. We did it right. Defend Today, Secure Tomorrow. #Protect2020
Krebs is the latest official to be sacked by the Trump in the aftermath defeat, with Defense Secretary Mark Esper also having been fired.
