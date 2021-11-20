Donald Trump Gives His Verdict On Kyle Rittenhouse Result

Alamy

Donald Trump has reacted to the verdict in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who shot dead two men and injured another during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The 18-year-old was facing charges of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a weapon as a minor following the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25 last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also injured.

It’s been one of the most polarising trials in recent memory, with far-right supporters and gun lobbyists seeing him as a vigilante, while other campaigners felt he should have been convicted. Yesterday, November 19, Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges.

The former POTUS sent an email statement to his subscribers following the ruling. ‘Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges,’ it read.

‘It’s called being found NOT GUILTY – and by the way, if that’s not self defence, nothing is! This trial was nothing more than a WITCH HUNT from the Radical Left. They want to PUNISH law-abiding citizens, including a CHILD, like Kyle Rittenhouse, for doing nothing more than following the LAW.’

The verdict has already been met with anger at the other side of the political spectrum; including US President Joe Biden. ‘While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken,’ he said in a statement, as per BBC News.

He also addressed concerns over violent unrest in Kenosha in the wake of the controversial trial. ‘I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy,’ Biden continued.

‘The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor [Tony] Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.’

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was briefly Acting President of the United States, also told reporters that the verdict ‘really speaks for itself… as many of you know, I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable. And, clearly, there’s a lot more work to do.’