Donald Trump Has Instructed His Staff Not To Pay Rudy Giuliani's Legal Fees PA Images

Donald Trump has asked his staff not to pay Rudy Giuliani’s legal fees in the wake of his second impeachment.

The outgoing POTUS is the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House, charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ after last week’s deadly siege on the Capitol.

Trump’s relationship with colleagues and other aides has reportedly become increasingly fragile, including his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Rudy Giuliani PA Images

As reported by The Washington Post and The New York Times, Trump is refusing to pay the former NYC mayor. He also told aides that all reimbursement requests from Giuliani, whether it be for travel or other expenses, must go through Trump personally.

The president had earlier been ‘offended’ by Giuliani reportedly requesting $20,000 for his work pedalling conspiracy theories and other baseless electoral fraud claims after the election, something the attorney has denied. ‘The arrangement is, we’ll work it out at the end,’ he said.

While ‘everybody’s angry at everyone’ inside the White House at the moment, federal officials have also reportedly been blocking Giuliani’s calls to Trump. The president has also ‘privately expressed concern’ at some of Giuliani’s actions, as per The Post.

Rudy Giuliani PA Images

In addition to Giuliani, Trump is reportedly ‘lashing out at everyone’, going into ‘self-pity’ mode as more Republican lawmakers and officials distance themselves from him.

Among his top resentments are Vice President Mike Pence, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Senior Adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. One senior administration official said, ‘The president is pretty wound up. No one is out there.’

Support from the GOP is in far less abundance compared to Trump’s first impeachment, with one unnamed White House adviser saying, ‘His actions led to here, no one else. He instigated a mob to charge on the Capitol building to stop the certification; he’s not going to find a lot of sympathetic Republicans.’

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after a visit to Dalton, Georgia, in Washington PA Images

CNN’s Pamela Brown also said, ‘Even those who have defended the president fiercely all these years are saying privately that no one else got him here but himself; the reason why he was impeached twice was his fault and no one else’s.’

Another source cited his permanent Twitter ban to be adding to his isolation, telling CNN, ‘He’s been holed up in the residence, that’s never a good thing. He’s by himself, not a lot of people to bounce ideas off of – whenever that happens he goes to his worst instinct. Now that Twitter isn’t available, God only knows what the outlet will be.’

Trump’s impeachment will next move to the Senate, where it will require a two-thirds vote to convict.