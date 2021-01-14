unilad
Advert

Donald Trump Has Instructed His Staff Not To Pay Rudy Giuliani’s Legal Fees

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Jan 2021 11:20
Donald Trump Has Instructed His Staff Not To Pay Rudy Giuliani's Legal FeesDonald Trump Has Instructed His Staff Not To Pay Rudy Giuliani's Legal FeesPA Images

Donald Trump has asked his staff not to pay Rudy Giuliani’s legal fees in the wake of his second impeachment. 

The outgoing POTUS is the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House, charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ after last week’s deadly siege on the Capitol.

Advert

Trump’s relationship with colleagues and other aides has reportedly become increasingly fragile, including his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiPA Images

As reported by The Washington Post and The New York Times, Trump is refusing to pay the former NYC mayor. He also told aides that all reimbursement requests from Giuliani, whether it be for travel or other expenses, must go through Trump personally.

The president had earlier been ‘offended’ by Giuliani reportedly requesting $20,000 for his work pedalling conspiracy theories and other baseless electoral fraud claims after the election, something the attorney has denied. ‘The arrangement is, we’ll work it out at the end,’ he said.

Advert

While ‘everybody’s angry at everyone’ inside the White House at the moment, federal officials have also reportedly been blocking Giuliani’s calls to Trump. The president has also ‘privately expressed concern’ at some of Giuliani’s actions, as per The Post.

Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiPA Images

In addition to Giuliani, Trump is reportedly ‘lashing out at everyone’, going into ‘self-pity’ mode as more Republican lawmakers and officials distance themselves from him.

Among his top resentments are Vice President Mike Pence, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Senior Adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. One senior administration official said, ‘The president is pretty wound up. No one is out there.’

Advert

Support from the GOP is in far less abundance compared to Trump’s first impeachment, with one unnamed White House adviser saying, ‘His actions led to here, no one else. He instigated a mob to charge on the Capitol building to stop the certification; he’s not going to find a lot of sympathetic Republicans.’

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after a visit to Dalton, Georgia, in WashingtonU.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House after a visit to Dalton, Georgia, in WashingtonPA Images

CNN’s Pamela Brown also said, ‘Even those who have defended the president fiercely all these years are saying privately that no one else got him here but himself; the reason why he was impeached twice was his fault and no one else’s.’

Another source cited his permanent Twitter ban to be adding to his isolation, telling CNN, ‘He’s been holed up in the residence, that’s never a good thing. He’s by himself, not a lot of people to bounce ideas off of – whenever that happens he goes to his worst instinct. Now that Twitter isn’t available, God only knows what the outlet will be.’

Advert

Trump’s impeachment will next move to the Senate, where it will require a two-thirds vote to convict.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice
News

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice

Donald Trump Jr. Asks Elon Musk To Set Up Social Network His Dad Can Join
Technology

Donald Trump Jr. Asks Elon Musk To Set Up Social Network His Dad Can Join

Congresswoman’s Panic Buttons Were Removed From Her Office Before Riot, Says Chief Of Staff
News

Congresswoman’s Panic Buttons Were Removed From Her Office Before Riot, Says Chief Of Staff

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered
News

Trump Supporter Breaks Down In Airport After Being Removed From Plane While Passengers Cheered

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Now, Rudy Giuliani, US, US Politics

Credits

The Washington Post and 2 others

  1. The Washington Post

    Trump is isolated and angry at aides for failing to defend him as he is impeached again

  2. The New York Times

    Under Heavy Pressure, Trump Releases Video Condemning Capitol Siege

  3. CNN

    Trump has told staff not to pay Rudy Giuliani over irritation at being impeached again

 