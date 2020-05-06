Donald Trump Ignores Compulsory Face Mask Sign As He Tours Arizona Mask Factory

Donald Trump Ignores Compulsory Face Mask Sign As He Tours Mask Factory PA Images

On the same day Donald Trump admitted it is ‘possible’ that more Americans will die as he reopens the country – despite the ongoing and serious risk the current public health crisis poses – he purposely chose not to wear a mask while visiting a factory that makes the protective equipment.

The president was touring the Honeywell facility in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 5, which has been manufacturing millions of N95 respirator masks in recent weeks as part of a Defense Department contract.

Despite signs clearly urging people to ‘wear your mask at all times’, however, Trump chose to ignore this advice and instead simply wore some safety goggles, which do not provide protection against the virus.

trump refuses to wear mask PA Images

He did pose for pictures beside boxes full of masks – complete with a thumbs-up gesture – but at no point picked one up and put it over his face, despite observing workers wearing them as they produced more masks to be sent to healthcare workers on the frontline.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Honeywell Chief Executive Officer Darius Adamczyk and some others taking part in the tour also did not wear masks, with a White House official saying the company had informed them beforehand that a mask was not required, as per The Guardian.

At one point during the tour, employees at the factory listened to the Guns N’ Roses cover of the James Bond theme song Live and Let Die, something Washington Post journalist Zach Purser Brown described on social media as ‘somewhat inappropriate’.

The loud music makes it difficult to hear exactly what Trump was saying to both his team and the factory workers, although at one point he did ask one employee how many masks were being made in a day.

The response of the employee, who was kitted out in a mask and gloves, cannot be heard above the music or maybe even by Trump, who simply gave him the thumbs up in lieu of a response.

The federal government has advised Americans to wear masks since early April to avoid spreading the virus even when they don’t have any symptoms, but the president has so far refused to wear a mask himself.

trump refuses to wear mask PA Images

During the visit to Arizona, Trump praised the ‘phenomenal’ work of the virus taskforce, led by Vice-President Mike Pence – who also failed to wear a face mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic last month – but said it was time to focus on the next ‘phase’.

He told reporters:

I’m not saying anything is perfect. Will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon.

His visit to the Honeywell facility underlined his intentions to reopen the American economy and ease lockdown measures, even while the US is reporting between 1,000 and 2,000 deaths each day as a result of the virus.

trump refuses to wear mask PA Images

Despite there currently being no clear sign that the country’s death toll – which is the highest in the world at 71,078 – is declining, Trump insists the economy now needs to be his main focus.

It’s this attitude that was reflected in his decision not to wear a face mask during yesterday’s tour, which ultimately sends out a message that there is no longer a threat, or that at least the threat is diminishing.

That couldn’t be further from the truth though, and it’s time the president finally steps up and takes responsibility for his actions, which are so far proving irresponsible and dangerous.