Donald Trump Is 'Frustrated' With His Impeachment Lawyers' Performance PA Images

Donald Trump is said to be frustrated with his lawyers’ performance as he watches his impeachment trial unfold from his estate in Florida.

The former president’s second impeachment trial began this week after he was charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ following the January 6 Capitol riots.

Trump is not present at the proceedings and instead remains at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he has been residing since leaving office on January 20.

Though much of his post-presidential life has been filled with rounds of golf, Trump reportedly decided to take some time away from his clubs in order to watch the first day of his impeachment trial unfold on television yesterday, February 9.

While Democrats opened with an emotional video featuring scenes of the riots, Trump’s lawyers are said to have kicked off his case with muted, technical arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings.

Two people familiar with Trump’s thinking spoke to Politico about his response to the first day of the trial, saying the former president was ‘increasingly frustrated’ with the contrast between the two arguments.

One of the sources further said that Trump ‘was not happy with the performance of his legal team in action’.

Donald Trump PA Images

Trump is said to have seen the proceedings as a missed opportunity, and was also annoyed that his legal team appeared to concede that the election was won by Joe Biden by referring to Trump as the ‘former president’.

Some people close to Trump’s defence team are said to have been equally unimpressed with the events and with lead attorney Bruce Castor, with some choosing to turn off the footage out of sheer frustration with Castor’s presentation.

Trump’s former impeachment attorney, Alan Dershowitz, told the right-wing network Newsmax he had ‘no idea’ what Castor was doing during the trial.

Per Politico, he added:

The American people are entitled to an argument… but this, just, after all kinds of very strong presentations on the part of the House managers… it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy.

President Trump Holds Departure Ceremony Before Florida Travel PA Images

At one point during the trial, Castor said the team ‘changed what [they] were going to do on account that [they] thought that the House managers’ presentation was well done’.

The lawyer added the team ‘have responses to those things’.

See the video used by the Democrats below:

Initial plans for the trial indicated that another of Trump’s attorneys, David Schoen, would begin the arguments. However, the team decided to change the plans at the last minute as part of a ‘very clear, deliberative strategy’.

One of Trump’s aides commented:

This is about lowering the temperature from the Democrats’ emotionally charged opening argument before dropping the hammer on the unconstitutional nature of this impeachment witch hunt.

Though people close to the former president are able to give an insight into his thinking, Trump will not be able to voice his own opinions after having been banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube following the insurrection at the Capitol.

The trial will continue today, and is expected to last several days.