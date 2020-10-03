Donald Trump Is Not Currently On Oxygen, White House Doctors Confirm

PA Images

Donald Trump’s personal physician Sean Conley has given an update on the president’s health, a day after he was taken to hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis.

Conley said the president is doing ‘very well,’ before introducing all the doctors who have been tasked with looking after the 74-year-old.

72 hours after his diagnosis, Trump’s doctors say they are extremely happy with the progress he has made, noting that his symptoms – a mild cough, nasal congestion, and fatigue – had now passed.

They also confirmed he is no longer on oxygen, and said Trump had been walking around, without any difficulty in breathing.

Donald Trump wears a mask for the first time PA Images

He is said to have told doctors he felt so well he could ‘walk out of here right now’.

Conley said they remain cautiously optimistic and he has been fever free for 24 hours now.

The POTUS was flown to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington DC suburbs yesterday, October 2, after announcing on Twitter that both he and wife Melania tested positive for the virus.

Trump was seen wearing a suit and mask as he walked across the White House lawn to the helicopter which transported him to hospital. He waved and gave a thumbs-up to reporters but said nothing before boarding the aircraft.

He was said to be feeling fatigued but positive, and later that evening, he tweeted: ‘Going well, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!’

Today, October 3, the White House confirmed that the president had been administered a significant dose an experimental COVID-19 drug that has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which is not yet available for public use.

According to Dr Jeanne Marrazzo, director of infectious diseases at University of Alabama, the 74-year-old has been given ‘an experimental drug that shows promise.’

She went on to say that the drug hasn’t currently got any kind of FDA authorisation, adding that ‘the only way people would normally be able to get this is by participating in a clinical trial,’ as per Vice.

However, Trump has been given the antibody drug, made by Regeneron, through ‘compassionate use’, which is where a poorly patient can be given non-FDA approved drugs outside of a clinical trial.