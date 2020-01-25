Donald Trump Is The First US President To Attend Controversial Anti-Abortion Rally

We are protecting pro-life students’ right to free speech on college campuses. And if universities want federal taxpayer dollars, then they must uphold your first amendment right to speak your mind. And if they don’t, they pay a very big financial penalty, which they will not be willing to pay.

Sadly, the far left is actively working to erase our God-given rights, shut down faith-based charities, ban religious believers from the public square, and silence Americans who believe in the sanctity of life.

They are coming after me because I am fighting for you and we are fighting for those who have no voice. And we will win because we know how to win.